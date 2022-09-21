Fall Funfest Planned for September 24

This Saturday, September 24, 2-5pm, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce will stage a free, carnival-style midway on High Street, featuring games of skill and chance, prizes, a bounce house, an adventure raffle, a sound stage with calliope music, beer, wine and popcorn. Brian Moore and Leslie Sea, “Moore or Les,” from WCTR will be the MCs and will be drawing raffle tickets for fun adventures.

And just announced — Chestertown RiverArts will be bringing their whimsical street sculptures, colorful, crowd-sourced garden mural, DYI tiny paintings, and other entertaining displays that had been slated for their rained out !magine event. Their KidSpot team will provide creative activities for youngsters, and grownups will be invited to flex their own creative muscles with art activities and engaging art displays.

The Chamber’s member businesses and nonprofits are creating this fun and festive event for people of all ages can come out and play. Participating members planned their own games and prizes and are looking forward to meeting new residents and visitors, and reconnecting with the community now that covid is finally subsiding.

Local businesses were hit hard by the pandemic, and The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping its members promote and grow their businesses. The event is sponsored by The Peoples Bank, Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Gillespie & Son, H&R Block, WCTR Radio, and the Kent County Department of Economic Development.