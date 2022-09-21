CFF Honors Father and Daughter: William Wyler’s Daughter Catherine Chats with the Spy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Once again, the Chesapeake Film Festival has pulled off a big one as it prepares for its annual gathering in Easton starting next week.

For many years, the CFF has brought to Easton some of the most esteemed actors and directors from Hollywood and Beyond. And this year, that tradition continues when the film festival hosts independent film producer Catherine Wyler and her highly praised documentary on Sunday by her film director father, William. Catherine produced the film she will present and discuss at the Chesapeake Film Festival.

Directed by William Wyler explores her father’s life and career as one of Hollywood’s most accomplished directors, with three Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. He held a record of twelve nominations from the Academy for Best Director.

It will be shown at the newly restored Ebenezer Theater in Easton as well as her father’s classic Roman Holiday, a film Wyler directed in 1953 that propelled the unknown Audrey Hepburn to stardom. The film, also starring Gregory Peck, is the light-hearted story of a princess who secretly leaves her country’s embassy in Rome for some “me” time. She ends up falling asleep on a bench and is discovered by an American reporter, played by Peck, who takes her on a free-spirited tour of Rome.

The Spy’s Cecile Storm spent a few moments with Catherine via Zoom last week to discuss her documentary and her father’s legacy.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

Tickets for Sunday, Oct. 2 are $25. This covers both films and the presentation and Q&A with Catherine Wyler. VIP tickets for $125 admit one person to the VIP reception on Friday, Sept. 30, and all screenings in the LIVE Festival Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

The Wyler program is the last event of the LIVE Chesapeake Film Festival. Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the Festival becomes VIRTUAL and FREE! For a list of all 48 films in the VIRTUAL Chesapeake Film Festival visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com for ticket information .