WAF Announces New Members!

Working Artists Forum (WAF), based in Easton, Maryland, welcomes eight new juried members to the organization. Founded in 1979 as a small group of 13 artists, WAF has a long history of affiliation with the Academy Art Museum, Easton, Maryland. The Working Artists Forum became an independent, not for profit corporation on May 20, 1991 and still maintains close ties with the Museum.

This year’s annual WAF member selection day was held on Tuesday, September 13 at the Academy Art Museum. Sixteen talented artists, each sponsored by a current WAF member in good standing, presented their finest artwork to a selection panel of five seasoned WAF members. WAF, Membership Chair, Shirley Hales, said, “This was one of the largest groups of artists applying for WAF membership. The artwork was outstanding!” The following new member artists from a wide area of Maryland and the Eastern Shore join the existing group of over 100 members.

New Working Artists’ Forum Members

Nancy Fine – Hampstead, Maryland

Elizabeth Diz Hormel – Trappe, Maryland

Maryellyn Lynott – Easton, Maryland

Crystal Moll – Baltimore, Maryland

David Pellegrini – Oxford, Maryland

Sharon Waters – Baltimore, Maryland

Deborah Wolfe – Easton, Maryland

Beth Wright – Tilghman Island, Maryland

These lucky artists will enjoy WAF sponsored activities such as demonstrations and critiques by well-known artists. John Brandon Sills, internationally renowned, multi-year winner of Plein Air Easton competitions, mesmerized WAF members with his demonstration on Tuesday at the Academy while membership selection was taking place. WAF members participate in exhibitions and shows at venues including Strathmore mansion in Bethesda, Maryland, the Annual November Waterfowl Festival Exhibit in Easton and the current show and sale in Ocean City, Maryland in the Thaler Gallery of the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Working Artists’ forum also sponsors the yearly juried Local Color exhibition held in conjunction with the prestigious July Plein Air Easton Competition.

For more information on WAF, its members and events, visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com.