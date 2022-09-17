AAM Exhibition by Hoesy Corona Explores Climate Migration

Academy Art Museum Exhibition by Hoesy Corona Explores Climate Migration

September 23, 2022 – August 31, 2023

Artist Talk: Friday, September 23, 5:30 pm

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce its new exhibition Hoesy Corona: Terrestrial Caravan with an Artist Talk on Friday, September 23 at 5:30 pm. Baltimore-based artist Hoesy Corona will transform the Museum’s Saul Atrium Gallery with site-specific vignettes that each picture a character journeying from a land made uninhabitable by global warming. The immersive, large-scale installation also features Corona’s Climate Ponchos, which double as wearable sculptures: while their form recalls a simple rain poncho, the dynamic patterns on them tell stories of migration, displacement, and history.

Hoesy Corona’s work highlights the complex relationship between humans and the environment by focusing on our changing climate and its impact on habitation and migration patterns. Using the archetype of the traveler, who is seen holding suitcases and voyaging through a wide array of landscapes towards a better place, Corona tackles the reality of the human aspect of climate change while celebrating the lushness and vibrancy of flora, bodies of water, and geographic forms, and bringing attention to the multitudinous powers of nature.

The museum’s location on Easton Shore of Maryland provides a relevant geographical context for this project. Through Corona’s anonymized portrayals of climate refugees, the exhibition connects the experiences of diverse people all over the planet, including Eastern Shore residents who experience firsthand the chronic flooding, warming temperatures, and disappearing communities spurred by climate change.

The 2022-2023 Atrium Commission is generously supported by Donna and Jim Alpi, Carol Gordean, Joseph and Alzbetka Robillard, and Mary Ann Schindler.

About Hoesy Corona

Baltimore-based artist Hoesy Corona creates work across a variety of media spanning installation, performance, and video. He develops otherworldly narratives centering marginalized individuals in society by exploring a process-based practice that investigates what it means to be a queer Latinx immigrant in a place where there are few. He choreographs large scale performances and installations that oftentimes silently confront and delight viewers with some of the most pressing issues of our time. Reoccurring themes of queerness, race/class/gender, nature, isolation, celebration, and the climate crisis are present throughout his work. Corona has been on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Kreeger Museum, Peale Museum, and the Walters Art Museum, among other institutions. His recent honors include an Andy Warhol Foundation Grit Fund Grant in Visual Arts and a Robert W. Deutsch Foundation Ruby’s Project Grant in Visual Arts in 2016.

About the AAM Atrium Commission Project

The AAM Atrium Commission Project began in 2021 with Baltimore based artist Zoe Friedman. Her exhibition, Sentient Forest was the inaugural site-specific artist commission for the Museum’s recently renovated Tricia and Frank Saul Atrium Gallery. The 2022-2023 Atrium Commission, Hoesy Corona: Terrestrial Caravan is generously supported by Donna and Jim Alpi, Carol Gordean, Joseph and Alzbetka Robillard, and Mary Ann Schindler.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 25 years. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.