Chestertown Police Department Facebook Comment on Calvert Street Safety

We are aware of the public concern created by two letters to the editor that were recently published by a local media outlet. The Chestertown Police Department works very hard to ensure the safety, security, and rights of every citizen and visitor within the Town. Every neighborhood in every community has its own issues and concerns. CPD is committed to addressing criminal activity and other quality of life issues wherever they may occur to the best of our ability.

While Calvert Street does have some issues needing attention, much of what was published in these letters is exaggerated. Officers are in this area as part of their normal patrols and act on violations that are observed. We are also in the community to help build bridges and lines of communication with the citizens we serve. These connections help improve the relationship between the police and the public, which in-turn creates a positive and trusting environment. We do this same thing all over Chestertown; it is part of the Community Policing concept, and we are 100% committed to that philosophy. It is our hope that we can all work together for a better Chestertown, regardless of whatever differences we may have.

Chestertown Police Department Facebook page September 15.