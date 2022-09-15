Visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com Today for Tickets, Previews and Award Winners

Don’t wait a minute more! Visit the Chesapeake Film Festival today at chesapeakefilmfestival.com to find out everything about our upcoming festival which kicks off September 30.

The Chesapeake Film Festival marks its 15th anniversary with a hybrid, 10-day celebration of films and filmmakers from around the world. Predominant themes for 2022 include the environment and films by and about women.

The LIVE Festival, at the Avalon Theatre and the Ebenezer Theater in Easton, MD, begins Friday, Sept. 30 and continues through Sunday Oct. 2. The LIVE Festival brings films, filmmakers and film lovers together for screenings and lively discussions.

The FREE VIRTUAL Festival follows, with 48 additional jury-selected films available for home viewing Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

Tickets are NOW for sale on our website. Tickets start at $15 per film, $25 for Friday night and Sunday afternoon and $125 for our exclusive VIP reception on Friday night which also includes all festival films, panel discussions and the Awards Ceremony.

Also, at chesapeakefilmfestival.com are previews of all of the films that will be available for our FREE VIRTUAL festival starting October 3. We have something for everyone this year, as we feature environmental shorts and features, narratives, student shorts, animations, and documentary films.

We are honored to announce the festival award winners of 2022:

Best Environmental Short : Into the Dark, directed by Michael O. Snyder.

Battling subzero temperatures and forty-foot seas, a team of scientists embark on a perilous winter expedition into the darkest regions of the Arctic. This short can be seen during the LIVE festival on Friday, September 30.

All other award winners below can be seen during the FREE VIRTUAL festival starting October 3 and running through October 9.

Best Environmental Feature : Trashy: A Zero Waste Film, directed by Heather Gustafson.

Follow the film’s director over the course of a year as she gives up trash for 365 days.

Best Documentary Short : The Long Shore, directed by Tyler Ford.

Exploring the challenges faced by generations of maritimers and how the Maritime Museum is both preserving and celebrating this piece of American culture and way of life

Best Documentary Feature : Resisterhood, directed by Chery Jacobs Crim.

This is a film about the power of women, hope and resistance in modern American politics.

Tied with:

Best Documentary Feature : The Other Boys of Summer, directed by Lauren Meyer.

It is narrated by the legendary Cicely Tyson and features exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with the men and women who played alongside of Jackie Robinson and changed baseball and America forever.

Best Narrative Short : Noisy, directed by Cedric Hill.

Sometimes you need a noisy place to have a quiet conversation.

Best Narrative Feature : Nowhere, directed by David and Franscisco Salazar.

ViewerDiscretion Advised, Contains Adult Content. Facing immigration issues, a couple must confront fears of rejection or risk losing each other.

Best Animated Film : Yellowstone 88 – Song of Fire, directed by Jerry van de Beek and Betsy De Fries.

The cosmos turns from one season to another and another and life in the park begins anew.

Best Student Short : Stop Pebble Mine, directed by Mason Mirabile.

A short documentary about the Pebble Mine project in Bristol Bay Alaska with interviews from the World Wildlife Fund, United Tribes of Bristol Bay and Trout Unlimited.

Best Director : Harold Jackson, III, Last Night

A woman’s (Sky) last night in Washington, DC before she moves to North Carolina with her partner, is sidetracked by a chance meeting with an attractive stranger

Jury’s Prize , The Automat, directed by Lisa Hurwitz.

From the perspective of former customers entertainer Mel Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Secretary of State Colin Powell, the Horns, the Hardarts, and key employees – we watch a business climb to its peak success and then grapple with fast food in a forever changed America.