Queen Anne’s at Home Installs Four New Board Members

Queen Anne’s at Home (QA@H) is pleased to announce the addition of four new Board members to guide its activities and further its mission. There are now 11 members on the Board.

Cathy Dougherty of Grasonville is a retired social worker and the former director of the Queen Anne’s County Department of Social Services. Her strengths lie in developing community partnerships. She plans to help QA@H by furthering connections in the area’s diverse senior community.

Donna Lee, a resident of Chester, has always believed in service. A lifelong volunteer, her most recent role was with the American Cancer Society, recruiting volunteers and helping cancer patients and their families. Donna is skilled and experienced in fundraising and volunteer recruitment, training, and retention. She is the Chair of the Fundraising Committee.

Karen Twigg resides in Centreville. She is a registered nurse who serves as the Vice President, Population Health, Community Health, for The Coordinating Center in Millersville. Her expertise lies in the design, implementation, and support of community health programs.

Bonnie Walter of Stevensville has extensive experience working with senior citizens, serving as President of the Queen Anne’s County Commission on Aging since 2016. She is the receptionist at the Queen Anne’s County Visitors Center and is active with the Kent Island Lions Club, Kent Island Elks, and the Terrapin Grove Resident Association.

“The directors and I are pleased to welcome these talented leaders as new colleagues on the Board,” said President Cindy Bach. “These women will add significant value to our organization, drawing from their experience in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.” Bach continued, saying, “It truly takes all of us to make a difference. I look forward to the additional insight that these people will offer our team as we strive to serve even more seniors in Queen Anne’s County.”

QA@H is a caring community of seniors who help each other stay safe, healthy, connected, and independent at home. Its mission is to help seniors thrive at home which addresses the number one fear that senior citizens have: “What if I can’t stay in my own home?” Members assist each other with rides to appointments and household chores, among other things. QA@H arranges social activities such as coffee meet-ups, happy hours, and outdoor adventures as well as informational seminars where experts present topics relevant to seniors.

To donate, visit www.queenannesathome.org or mail a check to PO Box 164, Centreville, MD 21617.

About Queen Anne’s at Home

Founded in 2018, QA@H is based on the model of seniors helping seniors to thrive as we age in our own homes. Members offer help as they can and seek help as they need. This reciprocity helps build on QA@H’s three foundational principles of empowerment, connection, and purpose.

The Queen Anne’s At Home Fund is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a public foundation designated as a 501(c)(3) charity. Donations to the Fund support Queen Anne’s At Home’s programs helping seniors stay safe, healthy, connected, and independent at home and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. A copy of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s financial statement is available at www.mscf.org or by calling 410-820-8175. Information about Mid-Shore submitted under the Maryland Charitable Solicitations Act can be obtained from the Office of the Secretary of State, State House, Annapolis, MD 21401.