Mid-Shore Food: Out of the Fire Ready for Out of the Fire 2.0 on September 15

Amy Haines, Out of the Fire proprietor and founder, announced that Thursday, September 15 th is the official opening of the restaurant at its new location at 111 South Washington Street. The announcement was made at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday attended by Easton Mayor Robert Willey and his wife Betsy.

Commenting on the opening Haines said, “I have to thank the entire Out of the Fire team for all of their hard work getting this new location ready. We are all very excited to begin serving the community once again. She added, “I also want to thank Mayor Willey for cutting the ribbon and making it official.”

Out of the Fire recently moved from its Goldsborough Street location where it resided for 22 years building a large and loyal following with its casual, farm to table dining experience. The new location on South Washington Street will feature smaller, more intimate dining areas, outdoor seating, a private dining area for special gatherings, a 900 square foot kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, among other amenities.