MEA Announces Low Income Solar Grant Program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Low Income Solar Grant Program. Through the program, MEA will support the design and installation of solar energy systems for a limited number of low income Maryland households that have received an energy audit and significant energy efficiency upgrades during MEA’s FY18 – FY23 Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

“MEA is thrilled to help all Marylanders benefit from solar energy,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, director of the Maryland Energy Administration. “Adding these solar energy systems to homes across the state will help lower energy costs to some of the most economically vulnerable Marylanders.”

In FY23, $1 million has been made available for the Low Income Solar Grant Program. MEA anticipates issuing awards for up to 100% of the photovoltaic (PV) solar system design and installation costs, which may include limited funding for roof repair/replacement in the vicinity of the solar array, structural support of the roof (as needed), and mold remediation in areas needed to support the installation of the solar array and supporting equipment.

Applications will be accepted on a competitive basis until November 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Projects must meet all eligibility requirements to be considered for award funding. Full program information and application materials can be found online.

Please contact Low Income Solar Grant Program Manager Abigail Antonini at solar.mea@maryland.gov or 410-537-4064 with any questions.