Khalid Kurtom, MD, Reappointed As Volunteer Faculty for the UMSOM

Khalid Kurtom, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group and Medical Director of System Operations at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, has been reappointed to the volunteer faculty of University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and promoted to the rank of Adjunct Associate Professor.

A UMSOM volunteer faculty appointment signifies a valued relationship between the Medical School, the medical department and the faculty member, and is only given to those with appropriate qualifications and with the expectation of continued and significant service to one or more of the UMSOM missions. Dr. Kurtom had served as Assistant Adjunct Clinical Professor since 2012, also in a volunteer capacity.

Promotion to the rank of Adjunct Associate Professor requires significant contributions to academic medicine as well as the endorsement of peers in the appropriate medical specialty. This process involves screening by a committee that includes department chairs as well as the dean of UMSOM.

“I am very excited as well as honored to be promoted as well as reappointed to the School of Medicine’s volunteer faculty,” said Dr. Kurtom. “I get a lot of joy and inspiration from teaching first and second year medical students, and participating in Neurosurgery Grand Rounds at the University of Maryland Department of Neurosurgery, as well as from participating in research and leadership committees that advance the quality and delivery of medical care throughout the University of Maryland Medical System.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visitwww.umms.org.