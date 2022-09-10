UM Shore Regional Health to Offer Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching an interactive and participatory six-session workshop designed to help people who are living with chronic disease manage their ongoing health. The class will be offered virtually via WebEx from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Friday from Sept. 23 to Oct.28. There is no charge for the course, but registration is limited to 12 participants. Access to course links will be sent following registration.

Led by Jeanette Jeffrey, MS, MPH, MCHES, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, and Lisa McCoy, MS, RDN, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for the University of Maryland Extension, this course will offer guidance on nutrition, appropriate exercise, appropriate use of medications, pain and fatigue management, relaxation skills, dealing with depression, decision-making, action-planning and problem-solving, and communicating effectively with family, friends and health care providers. Participants should be able to attend all six sessions. For medical questions, participants will be referred to their treating physicians.

Possible benefits to those completing this course are:

improved health literacy

more active self-management of their condition

increased physical activity (if approved by a physician)

improvement in mood or with symptoms of depression

fewer sick days

reduced need for Emergency Department visits and hospitalization

improved medication compliance

reduced pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, stress and/or sleep problems.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 out of every10 adults in the United States are living with a chronic disease,” said Jeffrey. “And 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have two or more chronic diseases, such as hypertension, arthritis, chronic pain, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, kidney disease and other conditions that affect a person’s quality of life.”

Classes are open to anyone living with a chronic disease and caretakers are encouraged to participate, as well. To register, visit https://bit.ly/CDSM_UMMS.

