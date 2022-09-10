Delmarva Review: Song, Luminescence Leaving by Judith McCombs

Author’s Note: “Song, Luminescence” comes from the unheard words that came one morning, long after Dad had died in Florida, and Mother in Oregon. I was sitting out back, very early one morning, when I saw glow-worms glimmering in the grass.

Song, Luminescence Leaving

for my parents, who traveled far

Before the light, the darkness slowly filling

abandoned voices welling in your ear

the shallow neuron pathways still are spilling

chords and stories here and almost here

Above your eyes the constellations dimming

they founder in the ever-deeper dawn

and in the shadows glowworms slowly glimmering

your phosphorescence flickers and is gone

All you know began with their dark dreaming

shy caress, and sweetly lulling breath

All your songs are stolen from her seeming

your silence from the silences he left

You cannot stop one hour’s slowest spinning

their thousand roads are photos you can’t name

their leavings taught you loss is a beginning

their contours map the Odysseys you claim

Say goodbye to luminescence leaving

say goodbye to shadow voices gone

Take the stories’ doubt and yet believing

take the roadways fading into dawn

♦

Maryland poet Judith McCombs grew up nomadic, in a geodetic surveyor’s family. She has won Maryland Arts Council’s highest Award for poetry. A former Detroit Arts College professor and visual artist, she founded Kensington Row Bookshop’s Poetry Readings in Maryland and is vice president of Federal Poets. Her poems have appeared in Delmarva Review, Potomac Review (Poetry Prize), Saranac Review, Innisfree, Nimrod (Neruda Award), Poetry, Shenandoah (Graybeal-Gowen Prize); and The Habit of Fire: Poems Selected & New.

