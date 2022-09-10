“A Date with History” Lecture Series Presents: The Bay From Above, 75 Years of Change

Aerial Photographer Hunter H. Harris, using a dual projection system, will present a series of dramatic oblique aerial photographs showing changes in the local landscape over the past 75 years. These oblique aerial photographs chronicle, in a very unique way, the history of the area including the towns, the rivers and their watersheds. “Many of the changes that I discovered while creating this series were not what I expected! These aerials really show us how we have changed our landscape forever from an unusual viewpoint”.

This lecture is presented in conjunction with “The Bay from Above” Exhibit at the Talbot Historical Society. The exhibit is on loan from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and presents mid 1900s aerial photographs of the Chesapeake Bay by photographer H. Robins Hollyday and compares them with aerial photographic images of the exact same locations taken by our presenter, Hunter Harris.

Hunter H. Harris is a 5th generation Eastern Shore native who has spent well over 12,000 hours flying all kinds of aircraft all over the US. He is commercially licensed by the FAA to fly every “category” of aircraft that exist. This includes Airplanes: single and multiengine land or sea, Helicopters, Gliders (sailplanes) and Lighter-than-Air – Airships (blimps).

Hunter was born in Chestertown and raised in Kent County on Bloomingneck Farm along the Chesapeake Bay. Having the opportunity to grow up along the water helped fuel a genuine respect and appreciation for being near the Bay. He now resides in Talbot County.

The Talbot Historical Society’s “A Date with History” lecture series featuring Hunter Harris

September 21, 2022 at 1 pm

Location: The Denton Extended Museum and Hill Research Center, located at 25 S. Washington Street, Easton, Maryland. Reservations are required and the cost is FREE for THS members and $5 for non-members.

If you have any questions or wish to sign-up please contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org.