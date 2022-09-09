At the Academy: Nancy Mitchell and Sheryl Southwick Talk Art and Poetry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nothing can be more satisfying for poets and artists than seeing their work through the lens of an entirely different medium. The poet sees their work through color and images, and the artist witnesses their work turned into a visual language is a major revelation for the creators that is hard to beat.

That was the primary motivation for award-winning poet Nancy Mitchell and artist Sheryl Southwick when they decided to offer “Connecting through Artmaking in Poetry and Printmaking” next weekend at the Academy Art Museum.

In this two-day interactive retreat, students will be both poets and artists with a workshop focusing on poetry writing and monoprinting techniques. Students will learn how to write a poem in response to a picture and create a painting inspired by a poem. The workshop will culminate in a pop-up exhibition and group reading.

The Spy asked Nancy and Sheryl to stop by the Spy studio last week to discuss this innovative art project.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To enroll or for more information about the workshop please go here