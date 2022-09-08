At the Avalon: Hannah Gill Comes Home with The Hot Toddies Jazz Band

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As many of our readers know, one of the Spy’s favorite vocalists has been Hannah Gill ever since we saw her at the Avalon in 2014. She was 16 years old back then, and one of our great pleasures is watching her grow over the years.

Hannah comes back to Easton This Thursday evening at the Avalon Stolz Room. And she comes back singing swing music with The Hot Toddies Jazz Band. The Spy talked to her and colleagues Gabe Terracciano and Patrick Soluri about what they are planning for the evening.

A word of advice, bring your dancing shoes.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

The Hot Toddies with Hannah Gill

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Theatre 40 E. Dover Street Easton, MD

Tickets: $25