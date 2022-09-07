Law Enforcement, Mass Shootings, and Failures in Our Legal System: Al Sikes talks to Sheriff Joe Gamble

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Several weeks ago, still thinking about the tragic and chaotic Uvalde school shooting, I sat down with Sheriff Joe Gamble to talk about mass shooting risk, guns and policing. The Sheriff with studied confidence and humility answered our questions.

Sheriff Gamble quickly concluded that the response to the Uvalde shooting was poor and then moved on to talk about his worries for Talbot County and beyond.

The Sheriff was stern in voicing his objections to violent offenders being let out on parole or a bail-free release. And, since guns and their availability are often debated by politicians, not law enforcement officers, he adds an important dimension to the debate.

This video is approximately 16 minutes in length.