Harris Announces Two Telephone Town Halls This Week

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01), will hold two telephone town halls this week reaching out to over 100,000 constituents. On Tuesday, September 6th, Congressman Harris’s office will call out to constituents in the western reaches of the district and on the Upper Shore. Then on Thursday, September 8th, Congressman Harris’s office will call out to constituents living in the Mid-and-Lower Shore.

Important Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 & Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 7:15PM-8:15PM

Questions about the event can be directed to Congressman Harris’ DC office at (202) 225-5311. Constituents who wish to be removed from the call list should contact Congressman Harris’s DC office.

For media inquiries, please contact Congressman Harris’ Washington, DC office at 202-225-5311, or Anna Adamian at: Anna.A@mail.house.gov