Easton Filmmaker Tori Paxon to Premiere “Foolproof”

Join filmmaker Tori Paxon for the premiere screening of “Foolproof”, a ten-episode web series created and produced right here in Talbot County.

In the premiere episode, you’ll meet your new best friends—Clark, Reggie, and Tegan—as they navigate relationships, adulthood, and friendship over drinks at their local bar. Starring Marco Garcia, Erik Fair, and Manisha Camper, members of the supporting cast are Bella Hawkins, Erinne Lewis, Jess Newell, Brandon Hynson, and Richard Spearman.

Directed by Jasmynn George, “Foolproof” was created by Tori Paxon, a Black Queer woman writer living in Talbot County. The series’ twofold mission is to bring more awareness to local Black talent while highlighting LGBTQIA storylines. Each character is loosely based on people, situations, and conversations from Tori’s life.

Along with being filmed in the Stoltz Listening Room in partnership with the Avalon Foundation, the production was made in collaboration with local artists and small businesses on the Eastern Shore.

Follow along behind the scenes @foolproof_ws

“Foolproof – A Web Series”

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

Avalon Theatre

Tickets: $20