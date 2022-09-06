Letter to Editor: Stupidity or Lying

At frequent times in human history, long held beliefs are proven to be wrong by science or by detailed study. No, it turns out the earth is not flat. And low and behold, the sun does not rotate around the earth. And in today’s world, Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. There is incontrovertible proof of it from many recounts, interviews, and analyses.

Politicians who tell us differently are either too stupid to see the facts of the situation, or they are lying to us for the personal gain of winning an election. In my opinion, either stupidity or lying disqualifies them from holding office.

Bob Scofield

Kennedyville