RiverArts Moment: Zane Carter and his Sculpture

Zane Carter talks about his sculpture “Post-covid Renaissance” for the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts. The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.

For more information visit: ChestertownRiverArts.org