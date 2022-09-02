MENU

September 2, 2022

The Fiber Arts Center New Class: The T-Shirt Quilt is for the Confident Beginner

The T-Shirt Quilt is for the Confident Beginner

Instructor: Lou Diefenderfer

Date: October 8, 2022

Class time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Price: $30 Members $40 Non Members

The T-shirt Quilt is a very popular quilt with young people and people that collect t-shirts.

This is what I suggest: use solids for (optional frames); black/dark for shadow; your background can be anything you choose.

I will show you how to debone your t-shirts, iron on fusible interfacing and cutting your t-shirt for your block.

You’re only making one easy block; putting (optional) frame around it; adding shadow frame; putting rows together with sashing. It’s simple but time consuming. You can actually make a pillow from your t-shirt block, a bed runner with 4-5 t-shirts or a quilt with 9-12 t-shirts. I will teach you the process and you take it from there. Normally students get 2 blocks done in class. I look forward to meeting each of you & teaching you this process!

Supplies:
12 T-Shirts with neck and sleeves trimmed out
6 yards lightweight fusible interfacing (about 17″ square for each T-Shirt)
Fabric for Frame (optional): 1-1/4 yards total or 1/8 yard per block
Shadow (black) 1 yard
Background 1-1/2 yards
Backing fabric 5/8 yard
Large square ruler (15″ or larger)
Large ironing mat (17×24) and iron
Parchment Paper

