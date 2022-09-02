Academy Art Museum Announces New Board Members

The Academy Art Museum recently announced five new trustees who have been appointed to the Board: Brenda Fike, Shelton Hawkins, Chris Sadler, Paige R. Tilghman, and Chris Walsh. Catherine Collins McCoy has been named Emeritus Trustee. Three trustees have completed their terms: Peter Gallagher, Kentavius Jones, and Julie Madden.

Brenda Fike owns and operates the Easton advertising business Bay Imprint with her husband Scott, where they sponsor dozens of Mid-Shore community programs and cultural events. She volunteers as a youth mentor for Talbot Mentors and has been an officer of its Board of Directors. Previously, Brenda taught art and art history at Towson University, and served as Media Specialist for the White House Historical Association. She holds an MFA in Studio Art from Towson University and is a Shore Leadership alum.

Photo: AAM celebrates new Board of Trustee Members and retiring members. Left to right: Kentavius Jones (retiring member), Director Sarah Jesse, Emeritus Trustee Catherine Collins McCoy, Board Chair Nanny Trippe, and new board members Brenda Fike, Paige R. Tilghman and Chris Walsh.

Shelton Hawkins is an art teacher in Charles County, Maryland during the week, and in the evening and on weekends, he uses art to bring communities together around social issues. He spent a year in Barcelona, Spain, where he coached youth basketball for Nike. While in Barcelona, he learned about “Destination Art” basketball courts – which uses public courts to strengthen communities through art. He returned to Maryland and started the project “Play in Color,” making Easton the first community in Maryland to have two “Destination Art” basketball courts in one town. “Play in Color” is not his only community-based art project – he was one of 20 creative participants in a Converse brand COVID-19 support campaign; he has designed t-shirts in support of educators, protestors, and essential workers; and worked with local ice cream parlor Storm & Daughters to create flavors to honor local teachers and their work through the pandemic. He was recently recognized by the Maryland State Art Council and asked to speak on how he has turned his multi-dimensional art projects into community action. Shelton resides in Easton and, along with his many other accomplishments, is the Men’s Basketball Special Assistant at UMES.

Chris Sadler is a serial entrepreneur and businessman. Born in Nice, France while his father was serving in the United States Navy, he grew up in and around New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance. Chris’s career started in Houston, Texas with Prudential Insurance Company as a Pension Fund Advisor specializing in commercial real estate. His corporate career took him to New York and London before he struck out on his own in the 1990’s. He formed Oxford Commercial in partnership with Ray Stevens to address commercial real estate on the Eastern Shore – a market underserved at the time. Chris divides his time between Farmville, VA where he still has a large farm and two breweries in the area, as well as a business in Richmond with his brother, and Easton, MD with his wife Jackie and daughter Katherine.

A native of California, Paige R. Tilghman moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1982 and has spent most of her professional career in business and economic development. She has managed regional and county economic development offices for the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development, Talbot County, Queen Anne’s County and the Town of Centreville. Early work experience at Chesapeake College in contract business and workforce training sparked her interest in this work. Affiliations while working in this capacity included: 25 years as an evaluator for the University of Maryland Industrial Partnerships; an active membership with Regional Councils, Chambers of Commerce, and a graduate of Shore Leadership Class of 2000. Paige completed a Masters of Science in Technology Management from University of Maryland, University College; and a BA&S, Speech and Drama, from Catholic University of America. Currently, Paige operates Earle’s Cove Trading Company, an art and antique store located in Centreville. She serves as President of the Centreville Rotary Club, is a member of the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club, and a member of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, Central Committee. She has been an active member of the Third Haven Friends, in Easton since 1984. She resides in Centreville with her husband Ben.

Chris Walsh has 35 years’ experience successfully designing, selling, and implementing health care programs. He holds a Health Management MS from American University and a BA from Georgetown University. In 1990, Chris founded Arlington Associates, Inc. and spent 15 years as a corporate officer with two public healthcare companies, Coventry Health Care and CorVel Corporation. In addition, Walsh has written about industry topics for WorkCompWire.com and Insurance Today. He’s been a trusted resource for investment and private equity firms seeking a better understanding of healthcare dynamics and future trends. A resident of Talbot County since 2005, Chris is an avid hiker, cyclist, and rower. He currently serves as board President and Treasurer for Freedom Rowers, a non-profit Mid-Shore junior rowing team based on Port Street in Easton. His wife, Meg, is a professional artist who exhibits throughout the Mid-Atlantic and teaches at the Academy Art Museum.

Catherine “Cathy” Collins McCoy served on the Museum’s board from 2015-2021 and as Board Chair for four years during her tenure.

Director Sarah Jesse commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome this cohort of civic leaders to the team. It’s an exciting time for the Museum. I know Brenda, Chris S., Chris W., Paige, and Shelton will help us advance our goal of creating a more creative and connected community through exposure to the arts.”

Departing the museum’s Board of Trustees are Peter Gallagher, Kentavius Jones, and Julie Madden. “We are deeply grateful to Julie, KJ, and Peter for their years of dedicated service on the Board. I will greatly miss working with them but know they will continue to stay involved in the Museum and support our important work.” Board Chair Nanny Trippe said.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.