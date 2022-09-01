The Garfield Center to Hold Auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

To begin work on its 2022 season-closing production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the Garfield Center will be holding open auditions in September for the musical, which will run weekends from December 2 through December 18. Featuring a score of music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it was his first successful stage musical and one of several collaborations with lyricist Tim Rice.

“Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!,” the musical is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph who, after being sold into slavery by his brothers, ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

AUDITION DATES are Saturday, September 17 at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 PM, and Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 PM. Auditions are open to anyone of any age, including children. The show features a children’s chorus. All roles are available for casting. Auditions will be held at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 210 High Street in Chestertown.

To audition, you must be prepared to sing either a music theater or pop song that demonstrates your singing ability and your range. Singing without accompaniment (a cappella) is allowed, but performers are strongly encouraged to bring some form of accompaniment. There will be no piano accompanist provided, so if you wish to sing using piano sheet music, you must bring your own accompanist. For karaoke-style accompaniments, a bluetooth speaker will be provided. CD tracks or thumb drive files are discouraged due to limitations in available playback equipment, so have your playback music ready on your phone to broadcast over bluetooth.

Some auditioners may also be put through a light dance or movement audition, so please wear regular shoes instead of open-toe shoes or sandals.

This audition information is also available on the Garfield Center’s website at www.garfieldcenter.org/ gcaevent/joseph-auditions. Additional questions may be emailed to Director Jen Friedman at: feastofreason1@yahoo.com.