MENU

Sections

More

September 1, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Portal Lead Arts Arts Top Story

RiverArts Moment: Getting the Blue Heron Ready for the Street Fair

by Leave a Comment

Share

Connie Schroth, Shelley Minch, and Wendy Cronin get their hands wet creating a sculpture for the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts. The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.  

For more information visit:  ChestertownRiverArts.org

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.