RiverArts Moment: Getting the Blue Heron Ready for the Street Fair

Connie Schroth, Shelley Minch, and Wendy Cronin get their hands wet creating a sculpture for the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts. The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.
For more information visit: ChestertownRiverArts.org
