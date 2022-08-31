MENU

Sections

More

August 31, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Highlights

Mid-Shore Food and Drink: Blue Ruin’s Speakeasy Speaks Loud and Clear

by 1 Comment

Share

Blue Ruin is a modern take on a vintage speakeasy. With over 150 unique cocktails made from the finest (and often local) spirits, pared with a down-home-fine-dining fusion menu. The kitchen takes Eastern Shore classics and elevates them to white tablecloth status.

Customers may be surprised they don’t have to give a password to get in, and once their in good times are guaranteed.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Blue Ruin please go here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Letters to Editor

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.