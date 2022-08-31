Mid-Shore Food and Drink: Blue Ruin’s Speakeasy Speaks Loud and Clear

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blue Ruin is a modern take on a vintage speakeasy. With over 150 unique cocktails made from the finest (and often local) spirits, pared with a down-home-fine-dining fusion menu. The kitchen takes Eastern Shore classics and elevates them to white tablecloth status.

Customers may be surprised they don’t have to give a password to get in, and once their in good times are guaranteed.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Blue Ruin please go here.