Mid-Shore Food and Drink: Blue Ruin’s Speakeasy Speaks Loud and Clear

Blue Ruin is a modern take on a vintage speakeasy. With over 150 unique cocktails made from the finest (and often local) spirits, pared with a down-home-fine-dining fusion menu. The kitchen takes Eastern Shore classics and elevates them to white tablecloth status.
Customers may be surprised they don’t have to give a password to get in, and once their in good times are guaranteed.
This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Blue Ruin please go here.
