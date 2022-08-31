Goodbye, August by J.E. Dean

In August, I took a two-week break from The Spy and went to a wellness retreat with the goal of breaking a few unhealthy habits and picking up a few healthy ones. My days were filled with health food, yoga, workouts, and beautiful surroundings. Unfortunately, one uninvited guest at the retreat was COVID-19. I contracted it and spent the long drive home and the days since blowing my nose, taking COVID tests, and trying not to infect others. Is it grammatically correct to say it is ironic that I left a wellness retreat less well than I entered it?

Being sick affords one with time to think. And being something of a political nerd, I thought about Donald Trump’s August. Like my own, the defeated ex-president’s month is ending on a low note. In my case, I was an unfortunate victim of chance. In Trump’s case, the crows are coming home to roost. Trump is reaping what he sowed. He has fumbled in yet another unforced error.

I am now recovering. Each day I feel a bit better. I look forward to September. When I thought about this last night, I thought, “It’s just like Joe Biden and the Democrats.” Biden’s poll numbers are finally going up. And Trump’s continued legal problems associated with his January 6 insurrection, his reaction to the August search of Mar-a-Lago, and Biden’s legislative successes have changed the political landscape. Trump’s hand-picked Senate candidates, giants like Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, J.D. Vance in Ohio, and others are “buying the farm.” Trump appears to have cost the party a once near-certain opportunity to win control of the Senate.

With good reason, Democrats’ prospects for November and beyond are looking up. Trump and his party are another matter. The January 6 Committee has some nasty surprises in store for Trump. Most likely, the surprises will be in the form of former Trump associates who have jumped off the Trump Train in the hopes of not going to prison. The man who demanded loyalty from all who worked for him while regularly throwing “rejects” under the bus is about to experience what it is like to be under one. And while the January 6 Committee’s final report will not be released until October or later, the inevitability of Trump getting indicted now appears certain. And if he is not indicted for conspiracy to commit sedition, he has obstruction of justice and the Espionage Act to worry about.

Enough about Trump, but all of us should be happy not to be in his shoes, or should I say golf cleats?

On the face of it, September looks like it will be good. How do I know this? First, I checked the weather report for the rest of this week. Missing were high temperatures in the 90s. I am happy to tolerate a few thunderstorms in exchange for cooler temperatures. I also noticed the price of crab meat has dropped substantially. I know supply and demand are at play here, but it still made be happy. I also noticed that the price of gasoline is coming down, finally. Could it be that the “Inflation Reduction Act” could help reduce inflation? That would be worth writing about.

It is worth noting that the “Inflation Reduction Act” could also have been named the “Climate Change Response Act.” Those of us worried about rising sea levels, “monster” hurricanes, and the other fruits of climate change, must be relieved that America has finally allocated some real money to address the problem. More will have to be done, but it makes me smile to read about the legislation instead of listening to idiots chant, “Drill, baby, drill.”

So, I hope we all celebrate evidence that things are getting a bit better. The immediate threat to American democracy appears to be waning, and cooler weather is coming.

As I continue my recovery from COVID, I am grateful for what I see around me. Forgive me if it crossed my mind that it may be morning in America again. Hope springs eternal.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, and, when the Constitution is not under attack, other subjects.