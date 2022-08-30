Senator Chris Van Hollen to Join Democrats for Annual Kent County Event

The Kent County Democratic Party will hold their annual Kennedy-King Dinner on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Featuring local and state elected leaders, candidates, and Party officials, this year’s event will be held at Chester River Yacht & Country Club near Chestertown.

Honored guests will include Keynote Speaker Senator Chris Van Hollen. The 6:30 dinner will be an opportunity to meet these officials as well as hear from local leaders and candidates for office in 2022.

Following two years of successful, virtual events, we are excited to gather in-person to rally for this important election.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.KentDems.org, or call 410-371-0323.