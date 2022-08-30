For All Seasons School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair Draws Over 800 Participants

For All Seasons hosted its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair on Thursday, August 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton with over 800 participants in attendance. Talbot County Department of Social Services was a key partner in contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event offered community resources, free Italian ice, movie theater popcorn, snacks, schoolyard games, and a raffle.

“The purpose of the School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair is to meet a real and present need in the community while helping people recognize all the services available to them right in their own backyard. We help destigmatize mental health when our team connects with people out in the community, and we get the opportunity to share important mental health information,” stated Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at For All Seasons.

“We were amazed at the turnout for our School Supplies Giveaway. Not only were we able to give hundreds of kids the supplies they needed for school, but we were also able to share resources and information with parents on how to prioritize mental health during this stressful time of year. This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of the For All Seasons staff, generosity of our community partners, and sponsorship of the Talbot Department of Social Services,” added Jonathan Qvarnstrom, Marketing, and Outreach Associate at For All Seasons.

The event was provided with support from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Vendors in attendance this year included Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Upper Shore Aging, Inc. – Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center, Eastpoint Church, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Talbot Humane, Talbot County Free Library, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Community Behavioral Health, Seedco-Maryland Health Connection, Talbot County CarePacks, Neighborhood Service Center, Inc., The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Easton Elementary School, University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Talbot County Health Department, Talbot Hospice Foundation, Aetna, and Wraparound Maryland.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, education, and outreach to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.