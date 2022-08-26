Food Friday: Stacks of Sandwiches

This is the Spy Test Kitchen’s favorite time of the year – when we pull out our annual sandwich ingredients list. Have an excellent school year!

I always loved that first day of school: new shoes, new notebooks, new pencils, and a pristine box of still-pointy, aromatic crayons. I always forgot about my crippling locker combination anxiety over the summer. I never thought about the social implications of lunchroom seating during those leisurely hours, either. And as a responsible parental-unit, I loved shopping for school supplies, and shoes, and new lunch boxes. It was only the night before school started that I confronted the horror: the woeful lack of organization in our lives.

While the young ‘uns were setting out their new sneakers for the morning, and frantically paging through a book that should have been read weeks before, I was peering into the fridge and taking stock of our jumble of foodstuffs. What nutritional and tempting combinations could I conjure that would actually be eaten? Once, when Mr. Sanders had been out of town for a very long business trip, we attempted to set a world’s record for eating pizza for every meal, for many days in a row. I understand that that sort of tomfoolery doesn’t set a good example nowadays.

Now everyone has cute, eco-friendly, bento box lunch boxes, Mr. Sanders included. They have cunning little containers for vegetables, for fruits, for proteins. People cut vegetables on Sunday afternoons, and put them in the fridge for easy access on school mornings. They roll up lettuce wraps, dice carrots, prepare tuna salad, bake muffins and stack little cups of applesauce. These people also involve their children in the lunch assembly process. The existential despair I often felt in those dark, early mornings racing to get lunches made before the school bus arrived no longer exists, because people are organized and thorough. And you can be, too.

This year, our first almost post-COVID-19 year, there are still huge challenges for the school-aged. This year we will be sending everyone off with masks and social distancing requirements. Will the children eat their lunches in a cafeteria or from social distances at their desks? Maybe there will be picnic tables outside, while the weather is still nice? Will the children bring lunches from home, or eat school-provided meals? Is this the end of the bologna sandwich?

And now, with an immodest drumroll, is the Spy Test Kitchen lunch list, which I haul out, shamelessly, every fall. Feel free to make your own spreadsheet, or PowerPoint deck so you never have another moment of lunch ennui. The Test Kitchen came up with this flexible list of ingredients for packing school lunches a few years ago. It is just as timely today:

Luncheon Variations

Column A

Let’s start with bread:

Ciabatta bread

Rye bread

Whole grain breads

Hard rolls

Portuguese rolls

French baguette s

Italian bread

Brioche

Flour tortillas

Croissants

Bagels

Challah bread

Crostini

Cornbread

Naan bread

Focaccia bread

Pita bread

If storing overnight, layer bread with lettuce first, then the spreads, to keep sandwich from getting soggy.

Column B

Next, the spread:

Mayo

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijon mustard

Honey mustard

Italian dressing

Russian dressing

Cranberry sauce

Pesto sauce

Hummus Tapenade

Sour cream

Chutney

Butter

Hot sauce

Salsa

Salsa verde

Column C

Cheeses:

Swiss cheese

American cheese

Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Ricotta cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Brie cheese

Cottage cheese

Goat cheese

Column D

The main ingredient:

Meatloaf

Turkey

Chicken

Corned beef

Bacon

Crumbled hard-boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Corned beef

Salami

Italian sausage

Ham

Roast beef

Egg salad

Tuna salad

Ham salad

Crab salad

Shrimp salad

Chicken salad

Turkey salad

Lobster salad

Tofu

Column E

The decorative (and tasty) elements:

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Basil

Onion

Avocado

Cucumber

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Jalapenos

Cole slaw

Sliced apples

Sliced red peppers

Arugula

Sprouts

Radicchio

Watercress

Sliced pears

Apricots

Pickles

Spinach

Artichoke hearts

Grapes

Strawberries

Figs

Column F

Finger foods:

Cherries

Carrots

Strawberries

Green Beans

Broccoli

Celery

Edemame

Granola

Rice cakes

Apples

Bananas

Oranges

Melon balls

Raisins

Broccoli

Radishes

Blueberries

“ ‘We could take our lunch,’ said Katherine.‘What kind of sandwiches?’ said Mark. ‘Jam,’ said Martha thoughtfully, ‘and peanut-butter-and-banana, and cream-cheese-and-honey, and date-and-nut, and prune-and-marshmallow…’”

-Edward Eager

