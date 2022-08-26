Chester River Chorale: Calling All Singers!

We invite you to join the Chester River Chorale’s upcoming Fall 2022 semester. We are a community chorus whose mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. Our upcoming holiday concert will be accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra, and music selections will include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Deck the Hall”, “Carol of the Bells”, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”, “Christmas Star” from Home Alone 2, Ola Gjeilo’s “The Rose”, and more.

All experience levels welcome – no auditions required!

First rehearsal – Monday, September 12th, 6:30pm at Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Road, Chestertown, MD

Our first two rehearsals are “open” and provide the opportunity for newcomers to observe or participate on a trial basis. Upon arrival at rehearsal, simply indicate at the registration table that you are new to the Chorale and wish to receive a “Demo Packet”. You will be welcome to sing with the group and can make your final decision in the first few weeks. For any questions, please contact us at info@chesterriverchorale.org.

Hear the Chorale!

We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished in our recent Spring 2022 concert “The Road Home”. To listen, click on the links below:

“Ain’t Got Time to Die”

“There Was a Time”

“I’m Gonna Sing Til the Spirit Moves in My Heart”

Covid Safety

CRC leadership is taking all necessary precautions to increase safety. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated.

Resources

All singers will be equipped with practice tracks, online resources, YouTube playlists, video sectionals, weekly check-ins, and more to assist with your individual practice/preparation.

We hope you’ll consider joining us. To learn more, visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, or our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org.