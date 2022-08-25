Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert to Feature Eastport Oyster Boys & The Wye River Band

Celebrate the end of summer with ShoreRivers and the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper at the Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert from3-6 pm on Saturday, Sept. 10. Created decades ago to raise awareness for local clean water efforts, the on-the-water party will feature both the Eastport Oyster Boys and last year’s headliner, The Wye River Band. New this year, sign up for text updates about the concert by clicking on the event at shorerivers.org/events or find the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper on Facebook. The concert is presented with support from sponsors Wye River Marine, Leigh Family Dentistry, and 103.1 WRNR.

This annual benefit concert is a must for mariners of all kinds. Bring your dinghy, paddle board, kayak, sailboat, or power boat, and join the floating raft-up to enjoy live music in Shaw Bay, near the mouth of the Wye River. Visit shorerivers.org/events to find a map of nearby locations from which to launch your vessel.

The concert is free, but donations are welcome, with all proceeds helping to promote the clean water initiatives of ShoreRivers on the Miles and Wye Rivers and Eastern Bay. Attendees are asked to use the organization’s pumpout boat services while in Shaw Bay, and throughout the boating season, to help with these efforts.

Since May 2016, the ShoreRivers pumpout boat has removed more than 90,000 gallons of waste from boaters on the Miles and Wye Rivers. The pumpout boat is funded by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and operates in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, MD. The vessel operates Friday–Sunday and on holidays from mid-May through mid-November. Pumpouts may be scheduled on VHF Channel 9 or by contacting Captain Jim at 410.829.4352 or POBcaptainjim@gmail.com.

ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. Our local waterways are polluted by excess nutrients and sediment that run off of urban, suburban, agricultural, and commercial land. ShoreRivers is dedicated to implementing real solutions through programs and projects to improve the health of these waterways. To learn more, please visit shorerivers.org.

Event questions may be directed to Freya Farley at ffarley@shorerivers.org.