August 25, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Brevities

RiverArts Notes: A Chat with Resident Artist Kayti Didriksen

Kayti Didriksen – Resident Artist for the Kent Cultural Alliance talks about her sculpture for the upcoming Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts.  The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.  

For more information visit:  ChestertownRiverArts.org

