Bookplate’s 2nd Murder Mystery Author to Read At Retriever on August 31

Judy Murray, the second writer in The Bookplate Bookstore’s “Authors and Oysters” mystery writers series, will be reading and talking about the craft of murder mystery writing at The Retriever Bar, 6 pm, August 31.

Murder in the Master: A Chesapeake Bay Mystery is Murray’s debut novel and introduces real estate agent and amateur sleuth Helen Morrisey in the first of a series of three novels taking place in a small town on the Chesapeake Bay.

Murray’s experience as a realtor in North East lends a sense of authenticity to the novel’s backdrop as her protagonist goes about solving the mystery of a dead man found in the bed of a house she’s showing a potential buyer. Written as a “cozy mystery” without spilling too much blood, Murray delights in the gentle pace of tantalizing the reader with motivated suspects.

Kirkus Review writes, “This is a solid debut mystery with plenty of romance, surprises, and a climax that’s quite the cliffhanger….Murray’s greatest accomplishment is her Twizzler-chomping citizen detective whose devotion to fictional female investigators guides her through her own adventures. A strong debut whodunit with a memorable main character.”

The Spy recently interviewed Murray to talk about the book and the craft of mystery writing.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To find out more about Judy Murray and her book, please go here.