Big Easy Cocktail Party Features New Orleans Style Jazz

The 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday, September 9 under the festival tent in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park with a Big Easy cocktail party and concert featuring the Dave Robinson and the Conservatory Classic Jazz Band.

The evening begins at 6 PM with New Orleans style cuisine prepared by Chef Rodney Scruggs and his team from Watershed Alley – including of course King Cake! Beer and wine are also included.

The 6 piece Conservatory Classic Jazz Band begins at 6:30. Originally affiliated with a local music conservatory, the band now operates independently. They play New Orleans style, Chicago style, small-group swing, and mainstream – the focus on Friday will be on NOLA. Members are Brian Alpert- drums, Gary Gregg – clarinet and sax, Dan Hall – bass, Brian Priebe – trombone, Jeff Reynolds- guitar and banjo, Dave Robinson – cornet and trumpet.

In conjunction with the Jazz Festival, the Mainstay in Rock Hall presents Thursday, September 8Zydeco-a-Go-Go.

The Concert line up for Saturday in Wilmer Park, beginning at noon and running to 6 PM includes headliner Don Vappie and Jazz Creole, The Chestertown Festival Brass Band, Sylvia Frazier and the Anointed Vessels (Gospel), Dave Robinson and Capital Focus Jazz Band, and Philip Dutton and the Alligators.

For tickets and more information on the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival, September 8 – 10, visit https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/2022-chestertown-jazz-festival/ or call the Garfield Center at 410.810.2060.