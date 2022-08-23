St. Michaels Art League Labor Day Weekend Show and Sale

Join members of the St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) for their biggest event, the annual “Under the Tent” Labor Day Weekend Show and Sale on Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4thon the lawn of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, located at 304 South Talbot Street in St. Michaels. It is free and open to the public. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artwork by more than 30 SMAL artists in multiple mediums is featured. Hundreds of works depicting local scenes and subjects are for sale. Art demos in various mediums will occur throughout the event. This is the perfect opportunity to purchase original artwork by many award-winning SMAL artists. Many of the framed designs for the “Celebrate St. Michaels” banners that hang on Talbot Street will be for sale, as well as original street banners from previous years. Come meet the artists and find out more about the St. Michaels Art League and its activities!

For more information, visit smartleague.org. This event is funded in part by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with revenue provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.