Gunston’s “Boot Scootin’” Bull & Oyster Roast Set for October 22

The Bull & Oyster Roast will be held outdoors on Gunston’s waterfront campus, overlooking the Corsica River on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m. The evening includes delicious food provided by Phat Daddy’s BBQ and will feature a variety of oysters, pork, chicken, and beef BBQ, fried chicken and more. An open bar will provide an array of cold beer, wine, sweet tea, fresh lemonade, and a signature cocktail. This year’s event will have a dance floor with Good Vibrations Entertainment playing everything from country music, classic rock, and all the favorites from the last few decades.

With both a silent and live auction planned, guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of fantastic vacations, golf outings, professional photography sessions, artwork, and more. This year’s live auction portion will be limited to just five big ticket items, leaving more time to scoot around the dance floor and shoot the breeze with fellow parents, faculty, alums, and community members.

Tickets are on sale now with early-bird pricing at $75 per person until August 31, $85 from Sept. 1-30, and $100 per person from Oct. 1-22. Tickets for alumni as well as former faculty and staff are $65, with an option to also sponsor a ticket for current faculty and staff members. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

“The Bull and Oyster Roast is such a fun way to come together to support the school,” explains Head of School John Lewis. “The funds we raise go directly to the Heron Annual fund, making up the difference between what tuition covers and the actual cost of running the school.”

“We are in need of auction items for both the live and silent portion,” adds Gunston Parents’ Association (GPA) President Irene Hansen ’23. “We are looking for everything from vacation packages to restaurant gift certificate baskets, special experiences, artwork, services, and more.”

Sponsorships are also available and range from a Brisket Sponsor ($100) up to a Grill Master Sponsor ($5,000), with a price point for every budget. Additionally, there is an option to become a Heron Hero, which combines the sponsorship benefits of all three Gunston fundraising events (Bull & Oyster Roast, Heron Hustle, Golfing fore Gunston) into a yearlong package. Along with community-wide recognition, Gunston’s sponsors are also listed on the school’s Green & White Pages, a directory of Gunston community-owned businesses and services.

Visit https://gunston.org/bullroast22 to purchase tickets, donate an auction item, or to sign up for a sponsorship (or do all three!). For more information, contact Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1200 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.