UM Shore Regional Health to Offer Fall Healthy for Life Courses

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching a series of free virtual classes this fall for people who may need encouragement to keep up with a healthy lifestyle. Jeanette Jeffrey, MS, MPH, MCHES, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown will lead the Healthy for Life evidence-based community nutrition and well-being program designed to empower individuals to make healthy food, nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Course topics change each week and include classes around simple exercises individuals can do at home, how healthy food can help people reach goals and improve overall health, how to prepare seasonally fresh foods and incorporate more fruits and vegetables into one’s diet, how food can affect blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, as well as courses in discovering healthy ingredient substitutions that preserve the deliciousness of favorite recipes. Participants will also learn how to be a smarter grocery shopper, make budget friendly and healthy food choices and plan meals around those choices.

Classes take place virtually via WebEx from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 7 through Nov. 9 and participants can attend one or more sessions. Access to course links will be sent following registration.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/ Healthy4LifeUMMS .

