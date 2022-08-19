Minary’s Dream Installs New Osprey Nesting Box

Today, the osprey have one more nesting site along the Chester River. Nick Fritz of Nick Works Trees mounted a nesting box built by board member Philip Dutton atop a light poll on the Minary’s Dream Alliance (MDA) property on American Legion Drive in Chestertown. Osprey have built a nest on a power line pole adjacent to the building for many years. In the past this nest has caused problems with electric delivery to the building. Hopefully, next spring the osprey will choose to build on the new nest box.

Minary’s Dream Alliance is committed to being a good steward of its property and of the environment. Recently, dozens of trees and shrubs were planted on the property with the help of ShoreRivers. MDA has also partnered with the Sultana Education Foundation to host environmental programs for youth.

On the day that the osprey box was installed Nick Fritz and his crew were pruning out dead wood from the stand of pines and oaks that line the creek side of the property. This grove will now be safe for camping, outings and others to use and enjoy.