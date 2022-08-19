Letter to Editor: Rep. Harris’ False Claim on Inflation Reduction Act

In explaining his opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Andy Harris claims that the legislation “raises taxes on millions of Americans.” This assertion is misleading at best and false at worst. It should not go unanswered.

The new law pays for critical investments to address climate change and boost the economy by closing loopholes that allow the rich to avoid paying taxes. Mr. Harris denounces the hiring of thousands of new IRS agents. What he doesn’t tell you is the law requires using those agents to pursue wealthy individuals and corporations that have long gamed the system to avoid paying their fair share. This is overdue and ought to be applauded by everyone in both parties.

Why is he defending tax-cheats? Does Andy Harris prefer a world where the wealthy can use their high-paid lawyers and accountants to escape the responsibilities of citizenship? If so, then he and I are worlds apart.

Jim Bogden

Chestertown