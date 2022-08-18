Bradshaw Appointed Director of Materials Management for UM SRH

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently appointed Stephanie Bradshaw, MBA to the position of Director of Materials Management, which is part of the Supply Chain Department at the University of Maryland Medical System.
“Stephanie brings extensive experience and a background in health care as well as significant leadership accomplishments to this role,” said JoAnne Hahey, Regional Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, UM Shore Regional Health. “She will be an asset to our team members, and most importantly, to the patients we serve.”
Bradshaw, who resides in Greensboro, Maryland, previously was employed as the Surgical Supply Chain & Implant Manager of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Perioperative Services Division, where she managed the supply chain services of five facilities and 56 operating rooms. Prior to that, she served in various capacities with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield of Maryland and the U.S. Department of Defense in Fort Meade.
Bradshaw received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration in business accounting from the University of Phoenix.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
