Bradshaw Appointed Director of Materials Management for UM SRH

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently appointed Stephanie Bradshaw, MBA to the position of Director of Materials Management, which is part of the Supply Chain Department at the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Stephanie brings extensive experience and a background in health care as well as significant leadership accomplishments to this role,” said JoAnne Hahey, Regional Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, UM Shore Regional Health. “She will be an asset to our team members, and most importantly, to the patients we serve.”

Bradshaw, who resides in Greensboro, Maryland, previously was employed as the Surgical Supply Chain & Implant Manager of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Perioperative Services Division, where she managed the supply chain services of five facilities and 56 operating rooms. Prior to that, she served in various capacities with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield of Maryland and the U.S. Department of Defense in Fort Meade.

Bradshaw received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration in business accounting from the University of Phoenix.

