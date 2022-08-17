Easton Utilities Announces Two Senior Executive Promotions

Easton Utilities recently promoted senior executives John J. Horner, Jr. and Vicki L. Petro. Horner will serve as the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and Petro as Vice President of Human Resources. “At this time of significant growth and transition for our organization, these two individuals bring stability along with the strategic vision needed for Easton Utilities to flourish,” stated Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.

These two integral positions reflect Easton Utilities’ unwavering commitment toward operational excellence by recognizing the importance of safety, people, and service reliability. As the organization continues to evolve and expand, especially considering the countywide broadband project, Connect Talbot, these promotions enable us to continue our focus on Easton Utilities’ strategy, culture, and mission.

John J. Horner, Jr.

John is responsible for implementing policies and spearheading the overall operational plan for Easton Utilities. His leadership guides the daily operational activities by ensuring the safe delivery of reliable utility and broadband services. John provides organizational stability through the oversight and constant evaluation of regulations, policies and procedures. Prior to joining Easton Utilities in 2016, John held various senior level positions with Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a BS in Electrical & Computer Engineering and holds an MBA from Loyola College. John is active in the community serving as a board member for the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Hospice, and Tidewater Rotary. He is a 2018 graduate of Shore Leadership and 2021 graduate of Leadership Maryland.

Vicki L. Petro

Since joining Easton Utilities in 1993, Vicki has been responsible for benefits, compensation, training and development, employee relations, performance management, company policy, management practices, recruitment and staffing, and employee wellness at Easton Utilities. She was instrumental in creating a “Deliberate Development” program focused on expanding the capacity of individuals to perform in leadership roles. Vicki continues to build and modify various programs including Emerging Leaders, Mentoring, Wellness, and Leadership Development. She is a SHRM Certified Professional and holds a Professional Human Resource Certificate from the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) and a Human Resource Management Certification through Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Vicki earned her BA from Washington State University and is an alumna of Shore Leadership, Class of 2004. She is currently involved with the Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Diabetes Awareness Campaign and serves on the board of directors for Talbot Humane.

About Easton Utilities

Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the Electric, Natural Gas, Water, Wastewater, Cable Television, and Internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. Visit eastonutilities.com for more information.