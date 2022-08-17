Compatibility Determination for Operation of Ingleside Recreation Area by Kent County, Eastern Neck NWR is Available for Public Comment

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) announces the Compatibility Determination for Operation of Ingleside Recreation Area by Kent County, Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge is available for public comment for 14 days. Prior to allowing a new, or continuing an existing activity on a refuge, the Service must determine if the use is compatible with the establishment purpose of the refuge.

The Service has been working with Kent County for many years to provide wildlife-dependent recreational opportunities on Eastern Neck NWR. Through this partnership, the County provides general maintenance and facilities to support seasonal public access to the Ingleside area on the refuge. There have been no significant changes to the program since previous compatibility determinations were completed.

The compatibility determination is available for viewing on the refuge website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-neck. Comments will be accepted until August 29, 2022, in writing to matt_whitbeck@fws.gov, or to the attention of Mr. Matt Whitbeck, Supervisory Wildlife Biologist, at Chesapeake Marshlands NWRC, 2145 Key Wallace Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613. Comments will be accepted until August 29, 2022.

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 2,200 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-neck.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.