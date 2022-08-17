Church Hill Theatre Announces Cast and Crew of The Outgoing Tide

Church Hill Theatre announces the cast and crew for the upcoming production of The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham. The play, directed by Shelagh Grasso features three members of a family; Gunner to be played by Gil Rambach, his wife Peg, Colleen Minahan and their adult son Jack, Christopher Wallace. They are faced with difficult life decisions and must come to a final understanding. “…..this drama bring s sensitive observation and minor key humor to painful situations that many of us will recognize from our own families…. its poignant conclusion will have resonance for many in the audience” ___The New York Times.

In addition to the cast and Director abo ve, the play is produced by Sally Borghardt with Michelle Christopher as Stage Manager Set construction is by Carmen Grasso, Lighting by Nic Carter and Costumes by Connie Fallon.

The play will be performed on three consecutive weekends, Friday evening, Saturday evening and a Sunday matinee beginning November 4