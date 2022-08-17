CBMM to Exhibit Works from Michael O. Snyder

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels, Md., campus, The Coming Coast. Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.

Informed by his training as an environmental scientist and inspired by his passion for the beauty and wildness of the natural world, Snyder’s pieces explore the effects of climate change on the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond. Images from Snyder’s Eroding Edges and The Coming Coast series confront the impact of environmental change on both landscape and culture.

“Within yards of the Miles River, visitors will encounter banner-sized images and quotes from Michael O. Snyder’s probing interviews with the scientists and leaders confronting and working to combat climate change in their communities,” says Curator and Folklife Center Manager Jen Dolde. “Inside, Snyder’s photographs of the coastal communities of Alaska, the Mississippi Delta, and British Columbia are juxtaposed with the seafood harvesting towns of the Chesapeake, where watermen face the erosion of their landscapes, their lifestyles, and their cultural identities in only a few generations.”

Entrance to see The Coming Coast is included with general admission, which is free for CBMM members. To learn more about the perks and privileges of membership, visit cbmm.org/membership.

Michael O. Snyder’s documentary work is funded through The Bertha Foundation, Climate Central, National Geographic, The Blue Earth Alliance, The Arctic Institute, and The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Photo: Department of Natural Resources Biologist Donald Webster stands alongside a “ghost forest” in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County holding measuring stick marking the level of potential sea level rise in 2100. Photograph by Michael O. Snyder.