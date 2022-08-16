Democratic Club Meeting: Meet the Candidates

The public is invited to the August 18 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, featuring candidates for local offices in Kent County. We’ll hear from the candidates about why they are running, what they hope to accomplish in office.

Joining us will be Ted Gallo, Tom Herz and Tom Timberman, candidates for County Commissioner; Sherise Kennard, running for re-election as Clerk of the Court; and two candidates for the Kent County Board of Education, Aretha Dorsey and incumbent Nivek Johnson.

The meeting will take place at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown, on Thursday, August 18; doors will open at 5:30 for a social time and to order a meal from the menu. Following a brief business meeting, our speakers will begin their presentations at approximately 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend this informative meeting!