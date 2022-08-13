Delmarva Review: “the milky way at 47” by David Galloway

Author’s Note: As an East Coast suburban boy, light pollution meant I never saw the Milky Way until a trip out West. Our children were getting older, soon to college and busy lives, and only my wife had ever been to the southwest, so we planned a trip for December 2018. That moment—to try to put into words what it means to look up and be dazzled, even when you intellectually know what you’re going to see—still fills me with wonder.

the milky way at 47

I never saw it before, never understood what it was

when people talked about it, sure, I guess I saw it

in movies but never connected that to the real

even in mongolia we never saw it, though that is

a place people use for stargazing, with the steppes

and no light for miles, but it was cloudy three days

and we never glimpsed a star. so take me to monument

valley, utah, on a night in december, and let the two

younger kids sit in the room and veg out while we

(meaning wife and oldest daughter) take the rented car

down the road a few miles, between the buttes and

silent monuments, to the pullout on route 163 just

over the arizona state line, and wait as the last car

passes us. we get out and turn off the engine, kill

the lights, scuff across the gravel shoulder to lean our

backs against the cold metal of the SUV and look

up, up to what I never understood, what I knew

only in abstract. oh. oh, now I see. infinity.

⧫

David Galloway is a writer and associate professor of Russian at Hobart & William Smith Colleges. Born and raised in Maryland, he has lived in upstate New York for the past twenty-five years. His poetry and essays have also appeared in Atlanta Review, Rattle, Chiron, Typehouse, Gargoyle, and Penn Review, among others. He is the author of “poyms for people” (Kelsay Books, 2021), his first full-length collection. Website: davidjgalloway.com

