August 13, 2022

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt

by

Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.

