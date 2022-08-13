Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt August 13, 2022 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.
