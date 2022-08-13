Authors & Oysters: Wendy Eckel

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Brent Lewis was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on July 6th with his book, Stardust by the Bushel; Hollywood on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore

On Wednesday, August 24th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet local author Wendy Eckel. Wendy will be discussing her new book, Mystery at Windswept Farm. Only just released this month, this is the third installment in her popular Rosalie Hart Mystery series. It centers around a confrontation between Rosalie and her neighbor whose crop dusting is about to threaten her hard-earned organic farm certification. When her impulsive farm hand decides to confront the neighbor, she finds his lifeless body inside the door of his home on Windswept Farm.

Wendy Eckel studied criminology in college and loves a good puzzle. Her favorite writing moment is when a minor character takes center stage and completely changes the story. A trained life coach, she writes the advice column for the MWA quarterly newsletter and loves to mentor new authors.

“Eckel populates her series with an enchanting supporting cast of quirky, appealing characters, sprinkling the smart and funny story lines with clever jokes and allusions to popular culture. And any cozy series that includes a recipe calling for scrapple is bound to be a winner.”- Library Journal

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 8/31 with Judy L. Murray and her novel, Murder in the Master. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.