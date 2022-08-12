Danielle Wilson Joins UM SRH As Director of Patient Care Services Operations

Danielle M. Wilson, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has joined UM Shore Regional Health as Director of Patient Care Services Operations. Wilson has over 17 years of experience in acute and chronic care management, nursing leadership, and hospital administration.

Wilson began her career in 2005 at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where she served as a staff nurse in the Orthopedics, Neurology and Vascular unit, nurse manager of the hospital’s Emergency Department Observation Unit and as Director of Nursing Operations and Service Excellence. Wilson has held several nursing leadership roles at Maryland-based hospitals including most recently as Director of Nursing Innovation and Evidence-Based Practice at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Cheverly, Maryland.

Wilson earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Maryland School of Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Leadership from Notre Dame of Maryland University, both in Baltimore, Maryland. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders and held an at large board member seat with the Maryland Organization of Nurse Leaders.

“We are thrilled to have Danielle join our SRH family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and will be supporting key initiatives in the care of our community,” said Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Patient Care Services, UM Shore Regional Health.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System