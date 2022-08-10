Storytellers, A One-Night-Only Musical Event at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre and Foam Works LLC proudly sponsor Storytellers, a unique musical evening on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Three of Maryland’s finest performers will share their songs and stories in a 21+ event featuring Jimi Haha, J. Coursey Willis and Justin Singleton.

Jimi Haha, the popular frontman of Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, has chart, radio and MTV success with “High” and “Do Right.” J Coursey Willis, a Queen Anne’s County native, performs with The Stone Authors and Defrayal. And don’t miss Justin Singleton, a newcomer who pushes the boundaries of modern country music. All three will play favorites as well as new songs, engaging with the audience as they describe their own musical journeys.

CHT’s newly renovated performance space is the perfect venue for great music and audience participation. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with merch and refreshments available before the show starts. The theater has a capacity limit, so advance reservations are strongly advised. Please note this event is limited to adults (21+), with IDs checked at the box office. General admission tickets are only $20.

Church Hill Theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street, in the heart of the Town of Church Hill.

Make your reservations online at www.churchhilltheatre.org or by phone at 410-556-6003.

Contact: Juanita Wieczoreck at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org

Phone: Church Hill Theatre Office 410-556-6003

Website: http://www.churchhilltheatre.org